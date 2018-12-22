Co-workers surprise employee with car for Christmas

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - It started as a lunch table conversation at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss. One person overheard a co-worker’s struggle of getting to work everyday and decided to do something about it.
Heather Brown, Lakiesha Perkins and four other Howard Industries employees helped raise over $2,000 to buy Miranda Bruce a car for the holiday.
“She was struggling and recently didn’t have a vehicle,” said Brown.
Brown explained that the money didn’t fall off a tree, but it came from the community members in Laurel and the surrounding areas.
“We did fundraisers and we sold these T-shirts we are wearing and we also sold Krispy Kreme donuts,” Brown said.
It wasn’t too long until everyone wanted to pitch in and lend a helping hand. Over 20 people gathered at Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel Friday to surprise Bruce with the car.
“So when we got the opportunity to chip in and help we said, ‘Sure, why not,’” said Marquetta Tally.
The Nissan Quest was too big to give inside a building, so Howard employees, friends and family waited in the parking lot while Bruce thought she was “just” leaving out of the mall to go home.
“Well, she’s thinking someone else is coming out here to be blessed and to be a blessing to someone else,” said Clay Mosley.
Supporters in the parking lot said that they know that this surprise made Bruce happy.
“I thank the Lord first, I thank Jesus,” said Bruce.
We spoke with Bruce’s children and they said that they are blessed.
“I got new shoes, a car, some money, yeah I’m happy, we’ll have a blessed Christmas this year,” Bruce’s daughter said.
Bruce tried looking back at how she didn’t have a car, but her emotions would not let her.
“That’s over with now, that’s over,” Bruce said.
At the end of the night, Bruce buckled up, turned on her ignition and had her first whip through the Pine Belt in her ride.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.