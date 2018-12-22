Free public parking offered in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Free public parking is being offered in downtown Auburn.
From December 17 to January 8, any public parking spot in downtown Auburn comes at no charge to drivers. The free parking period coincides with Auburn University’s winter break.
Shoppers and visitors are also invited to take advantage of valet parking every Thursday and Friday in the Gay Street parking lot.
The availability of parking spots can be checked ahead of time using the Downtown Auburn Parking App.
