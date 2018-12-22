Granddaughter works to save Barry Goldwater photo collection

In this photograph taken by Barry Goldwater in 1967 in Arizona's Monument Valley, two Navajo sisters ride a horse home in the softening afternoon light. Entitled "Totem Pole & Yei Bichei," the image was in the first group digitized under an effort to save the former late senator's collections of more than 15,000 images, most of them of Arizona landscapes and portraits of Native Americans. The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime. Twenty years after the Republican icon’s death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images. (AP Photo/Barry Goldwater/Courtesy of the Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation) (AP)