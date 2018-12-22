24-hour library kiosks coming to the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - 24-hour library kiosks are in the near future for Chattahoochee Valley residents.
The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries announced that two 24-hour locations will open in early 2019. One kiosk will be in Midland and one on Double Churches Road in Columbus.
Patrons will be able to check out books and DVDs, pick up items on hold, and return materials at any time, day, or night.
All services are free to Muscogee County residents with a library card.
