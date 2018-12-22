Man arrested in Opelika for theft following car chase

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested for theft after a short police chase Friday morning.
Samuel Dustin Howard Graaf, 33, is charged with multiple counts first degree theft of property. According to the Opelika Police Department, Graaf is responsible for stealing several cars in the Opelika area over the last month.
At the time of his arrest, Graaf was occupying a car he had stolen a few hours earlier, says police.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
