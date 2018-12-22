More than 300 MCSD students impacted by program that promotes servitude for teens

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - School may be out for students across the Chattahoochee Valley, but that’s not stopping hundreds of local middle schoolers and high schoolers from being honored through a special program in Muscogee County.
More than 300 students have been impacted by a program to help students who struggle with life-control issues. Representatives with the Ambassadors of Compassion Program say it’s about helping develop teens and young adults as servants of the community. One student says he’s grateful for the experience.
“Basically, I’m just all around really happy," says Breion Johnson, who is a seventh grader at Eddy Middle School. Johnson is a newly selected graduate of the Ambassadors of Compassion Program. He says it’s a program designed to equip young teens to be more responsible and to learn the value of serving in the community, but he wasn’t always sold on the idea.
“At first I was like, I didn’t want to do it, because I was just like what is this? Why am I doing this? What is the purpose? But now I realize there’s actually a purpose behind it," says Johnson.
“We brought it here to the Muscogee County School District to go into the schools and teach our students here in our local community to be more resilient," says Prisca Walters, director of development for Teen Challenge Southeast.
They’re a nonprofit organization with more than 20 centers in the southeast region to help teens and adults end destructive behaviors.
“Every meeting they give us like a little challenge in what we have to try and do something for the school or community or whatever," says Johnson.
“You have to be responsible. You have to take initiative, you must serve in your community, and you have to set high expectation. So we go over and over again with our students so that it’s not only about memorization but it becomes who they are," says Walters.
Johnson says throughout the 13-week process, he’s learned something he will never forget---to pursue your dreams and to always take chances.
The organization says they’re hoping to expand to more schools throughout the Muscogee County. Starting in January, they will be helping students at Baker Middle School for the first time. They’re always looking for volunteers and students.
