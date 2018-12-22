Motorists urged to use caution during holiday travel

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Drivers planning to be on Alabama roads during the Christmas and New Year holidays should be ready for increased traffic and allow extra time to get to their destinations.
For the safety of travelers, construction workers and maintenance crews, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from now through midnight of Christmas day, and from noon Dec. 28, through midnight Jan. 1.
Officials say this is all part of an effort to keep motorists safe during the holidays.
“Just understand that you’re not going to be the only one on the roadway,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton. “You’re not going to be the only one out there enjoying those recreational activities. Drive 100 percent focused on what you’re doing. Put down all that distractions. Any nonessential activity besides focusing on driving is distracted driving.”
ALEA officials say they have worked over 500 traffic fatalities this year, and don’t want to add any more during this holiday season.
