Perfect Wilson helps BYU beat W. Michigan in Potato Bowl

Perfect Wilson helps BYU beat W. Michigan in Potato Bowl
BYU coach Kalani Sitake receives the the trophy full of potatoes from Kevin McDonald, executive director of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, after BYU's 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) (Steve Conner)
By JASON CHATRAW | December 21, 2018 at 7:53 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 8:53 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — At the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl pregame press conference Thursday, BYU coach Kalani Sitake set high expectations when asked about how he thought quarterback Zach Wilson would play.

"Perfectly," Sitake said jokingly. "That's what I'm praying for, perfect play from everyone."

Sitake didn't get it from everyone, but he did from Wilson.

The BYU freshman was 18-of-18 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns and the Cougars beat Western Michigan 49-18 on Friday.

Selected the game MVP, Wilson tied the NCAA bowl record for completion percentage set by Riley Skinner at 11 for 11 for Wake Forest in the 2008 EagleBank Bowl.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) bites off a piece of potato and tosses the remainder to the crowd after receiving the MVP trophy after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (Drew Nash/The Times-News via AP)
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) bites off a piece of potato and tosses the remainder to the crowd after receiving the MVP trophy after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (Drew Nash/The Times-News via AP) (AP)

Wilson's 18 straight completions are second-most in an NCAA bowl game behind Georgia's Mike Bobo, who had 19 straight against Wisconsin in the 1998 Outback Bowl.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, top right, hugs BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) after winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, top right, hugs BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) after winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) (AP)

"I've been trying to let Zach loose for a long time now," Sitake said as he patted Wilson on the back. "I think an aggressive style of offense is what we need. This was really good for us to see that we could win a game when a team commits to stopping the run against us."

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) runs down the sideline against Western Michigan in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) runs down the sideline against Western Michigan in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) (AP)

In the first half, BYU (7-6) struggled to sustain momentum offensively and had just 115 yards, despite Wilson completing all eight of his attempts, mostly on short routes. The ground game had a total of 20 yards on 17 carries.

BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie, left, is tackled by Western Michigan defensive back Anton Cutris (3) after a 41-yard reception late in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie, left, is tackled by Western Michigan defensive back Anton Cutris (3) after a 41-yard reception late in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) (AP)

But with BYU down 10-7 at halftime, Sitake unleashed Wilson in the second half.

Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs up against the BYU defense on the goal line during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs up against the BYU defense on the goal line during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) (AP)

The Cougars' 28-point third quarter started with an 8-yard pass from Wilson to Dylan Collie. Then, after a 37-yard TD run by Riley Burt, Wilson hit Aleva Hifo on a 70-yard scoring strike.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake is doused at the end of the team's 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU coach Kalani Sitake is doused at the end of the team's 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) (AP)

"I think the bar is set a little too high for the next bowl game," Wilson said. "But I think we proved what we can do as a team and found our offensive identity and discovered what we're good at."

BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) avoids the reach of Western Michigan defensive back Stefan Claiborne (21) on a 70-yard touchdown reception in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) avoids the reach of Western Michigan defensive back Stefan Claiborne (21) on a 70-yard touchdown reception in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) (AP)

Despite the record-setting performance, Wilson admitted afterward that he had no idea his day was going so well statistically.

BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) celebrates a 1-yard touchdown run against Western Michigan in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) celebrates a 1-yard touchdown run against Western Michigan in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) (AP)

"The game flashes by so quick, and I thought I had at least six or seven incompletions," Wilson said. "That's when you realize the success for a quarterback is based on the team around you."

BYU defensive back Austin Lee (11) tries to get past Western Michigan linebacker Najee Clayton (7) during an interception return in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU defensive back Austin Lee (11) tries to get past Western Michigan linebacker Najee Clayton (7) during an interception return in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) (AP)

Western Michigan (7-6), which was without starting quarterback Jon Wassink due to a foot injury, rolled up 192 yards of offense in the first half with freshman Kaleb Eleby. But the Broncos managed only 41 yards on 18 plays in the decisive third quarter.

Western Michigan defensive back Patrick Lupro (4) carries the ball while BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) works to bring him down during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (Drew Nash/The Times-News via AP)
Western Michigan defensive back Patrick Lupro (4) carries the ball while BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) works to bring him down during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (Drew Nash/The Times-News via AP) (AP)

"I thought our defense did a great job of keeping us in it," Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said. "Once they got a lead on us, they got after our secondary pretty good. We knew this game was going to be about which quarterback could get into a rhythm, we said that all week, and (Wilson) got comfortable."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25