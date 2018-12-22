Samuelson leads way as No. 1 UConn women hold No. 14 Cal

Cal: The Bears dropped to 0-5 all-time against the AP top-ranked team — the previous three also against the Huskies. The Bears haven't beaten a top-five team at Haas Pavilion since a 66-52 victory against No. 3 Rutgers on Nov. 21, 2008. ... Anigwe was recognized before tipoff for becoming the third player — male or female — in Cal history to reach 2,000 points while Thomas was honored for joining the 1,000-point club. ... This week, Cal lost guard Mi'Cole Cayton for the season after she underwent surgery to repair damaged cartilage in her right knee.