Shoppers in the Chattahoochee Valley rush to stores for last minute holiday shopping

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - People across the Chattahoochee Valley are rushing to get those last minute holiday gifts this weekend.
This is one of the busiest times of the year for retail stores. According to a Statista survey, this holiday season is one of the largest economic stimulus as sales increase dramatically for retailers. The report states that shoppers will spend more than a trillion dollars in the United states this holiday season alone.
Many of those items are bought as gifts for others, but some shoppers say they have some items on their wish list as well.
“For Christmas I want my health, good health, well-being, and plenty of money,” says Jack Johnson.
Some say the material things don’t compare to being able to spend time with family.
“The only thing I want for Christmas is my family to be together,” says holiday shopper, Theresa Hayes.
”Well for Christmas, I would like for my kids to have a wonderful life,” says Columbus resident Pedro Valentine.
Shoppers say they’re scrambling for last minute shopping for their loved ones, friends, and even co-workers this weekend. When asked why wait until the last minute, they say it’s better late than never.
”I still have a lot of other places to go. I have to go to the mall, I have to go to Walmart. I have to go to the strip mall, so I do have a lot to do. Normally I don’t wait until the last minute, but I had a lot going on this year,” says Hayes.
Both parents and children say the season is a great way to bring the family together.
