Vietnam veteran wins $100,000 Powerball prize a week before Christmas
Benjamin Estioko Jr. of Shelby is celebrating the holidays a little early after he won a $100,00 Powerball prize. (Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By Clint Bullock | December 21, 2018 at 4:11 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 11:37 PM

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - It will be a very Merry Christmas for one Vietnam veteran in North Carolina.

Benjamin Estioko Jr. of Shelby is celebrating the holidays a little early after he won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

“I feel so lucky,” Estioko said. “This is a very happy day.”

The Vietnam Navy veteran’s good luck happened when he stopped by the Cleveland Food Mart on Warren Street in Shelby and bought a $3 Power Play Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing.

He found out he won the next morning.

“I had to double check and triple check the numbers,” Estioko said. “When I told my wife she thought I was scamming her. I figured she’d finally believe me when I show her the check.”

Estioko claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,502.

He plans to use some of the money to pay off his wife’s car.

