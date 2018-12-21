Vietnam veteran wins $100,000 Powerball prize a week before Christmas

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - It will be a very Merry Christmas for one Vietnam veteran in North Carolina.
Benjamin Estioko Jr. of Shelby is celebrating the holidays a little early after he won a $100,000 Powerball prize.
“I feel so lucky,” Estioko said. “This is a very happy day.”
The Vietnam Navy veteran’s good luck happened when he stopped by the Cleveland Food Mart on Warren Street in Shelby and bought a $3 Power Play Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing.
He found out he won the next morning.
“I had to double check and triple check the numbers,” Estioko said. “When I told my wife she thought I was scamming her. I figured she’d finally believe me when I show her the check.”
Estioko claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,502.
He plans to use some of the money to pay off his wife’s car.
