Afghan president appoints Pakistan critics to 2 top posts

Pakistan, which has influence over the Taliban, is taking part in the latest U.S. effort to revive the peace process. It was Pakistan that helped orchestrate last week's talks in the United Arab Emirates. Representatives of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan and the United States attended those talks with the Taliban. In a significant development, Afghanistan's national Security Adviser was also in the UAE and while he did not attend talks with the Taliban he met with Washington's Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who reportedly kept him informed of the discussions.