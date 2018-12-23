Great Weather For Christmas!

A few showers are moving through thanks to a cold front that’s passing through Georgia and Alabama. These showers aren’t that big of a deal and will push SE of the Valley overnight, leading to a gorgeous Christmas Eve in the weather department. Christmas Day looks dry as well, with both day seeing highs right around 60F with lows in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Wednesday will be a day of transition as we turn towards a very wet weather pattern. Rain chances look to be in the forecast every day from Thursday onward. Some concerns for heavy rain later in the week, with widespread totals of 3-5″ possible. Too early for details on New Year’s Eve, but as of now it looks like there could be some disturbed weather. Stay Tuned!