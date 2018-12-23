LaGrange police investigating convenience store robbery

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a store.
Officers responded to Summit in the 200 block of Vernon Rd. at approximately 4:08 a.m. on Dec. 23.
The victim reported that two unidentified men came into the store and demanded money from the clerk.
The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of money before the suspects fled on foot.
No injuries were sustained.
There is no word on the identity of the suspects or if a weapon was used in this crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603.
