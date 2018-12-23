LIST: Restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley open on Christmas

Restaurants Open on Christmas
By Alex Jones | December 23, 2018 at 4:57 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 4:57 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you don’t feel like gathering your family around the table at your home this Christmas, you can gather around the table at a restaurant instead.

Here’s a list of restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley that will be open on Christmas:

Denny’s: open 24 hours, including 24 hours

  • 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

The Office Sports Bar and Grill: open 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

  • 2979 Northlake Pkwy #800, Columbus, Ga 31909

Panda Express: open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

  • 5295 Whittlesey Blvd., Columbus, Ga, 31909

Waffle House: open 24 hours, including Christmas

  • 5701 Milgen Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 6390 Flat Rock Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 3455 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 4005 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 6751 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
  • 1646 A Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 1326 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901

