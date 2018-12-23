9 bodies found in burning potash mine in Russia

In this video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television, a Russian rescue team prepares to go down into the potash mine in Solikamsk, the Perm region near the Ural Mountains, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Rescue teams in Russia's Ural Mountains are still looking for a construction worker trapped inside a burning potash mine after the bodies of eight of his colleagues were found. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP) (AP)