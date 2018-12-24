Bad Bunny surprises fans for Xmas with first album

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bad Bunny has a very special Christmas present for his fans: his first album with 13 new songs, including his new single "Solo De Mi."
The album, released Monday, is titled "X 100PRE."
This year Bad Bunny dominated the Latin music charts with hits like "MIA" with Drake, "El Baño" with Enrique Iglesias, "Amorfoda" and "I Like It", a song recorded with Cardi B and J Balvin that's nominated to the Grammys in the Record of the Year category.
The Puerto Rican star tells The Associated Press it's a dream come true to be able to release an album.