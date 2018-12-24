EAMC enforcing visitor restrictions due to widespread flu and flu-like illnesses

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Health officials at East Alabama Medical Center have put visitor restrictions in place due to flu and flu-like illness being widespread throughout much of Alabama.
If you’re sick, hospital officials are asking you to stay away. They are also restricting visits by school-aged children since they are currently the hospital’s primary carriers of the flu.
Visitation in the intensive care unit, pediatrics, and childcare unit is restricted to health immediate family members who are 12 years old and older. Officials say it’s not uncommon for restrictions to be in place to help avoid spreading sickness.
