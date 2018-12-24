Eufaula World War II veteran passes away

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - A Eufaula man who served our country in World War II has passed away.
93-year-old Hank Bryan, a Navy veteran, passed away Saturday, Dec. 22 due to complications with his heart.
He is a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in engineering.
“He retired from General Electric as executive and contributed greatly to our community,” said Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs.
Bryan and his wife Joy founded the Barbour County Humane Society.
His services are set for Dec. 28.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.