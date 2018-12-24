LaGrange chief of police awarded honorary doctorate degree

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange police chief was awarded an honorary doctorate degree.
Chief Lou Dekmar received his Honorary Doctorate of Law from the Central Police University (CPU) in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. CPU is the highest educational institution for police education in Taiwan.
Dekmar is the immediate past presidents of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and helped secure the rights of Taiwan’s participation in the association’s conferences. Dekmar has also created various exchange opportunities.
“When Chief Dekmar was the president of IACP, he helped us a lot in protecting our country’s rights and interests during the time we joined the IACP annual conferences. We thank Dr. Dekmar for successfully assisting Taiwan in inviting fifteen chiefs of police from different countries to participate in the 2018 International Forum on Police Cooperation in Taiwan,” said Interior Minister Kuo-Yung Hsu.
“It was a distinct privilege to be recognized by the Central Police University. I was particularly honored to receive the award from their Minister of Interior,” said Dekmar. “The partnerships we have formed attest to the challenges we face in the police profession, which are very much shared on a global level.”
Dekmar is the second person to receive an honorary doctorate degree form CPUS and the first to obtain an Honorary Doctorate of Law.
