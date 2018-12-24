LaGrange teenager dies after being shot on Troup St.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange teenager has been shot and killed on Troup St.
Officers responded to the area and found 18-year-old Niko Hurston suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest at approximately 2:53 p.m.
Hurston was taken to WellStar West Georgia where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Hurston was reportedly walking in the area of Troup St. and Jenkins St. with two other unidentified individuals before the incident occurred.
The suspect was described as being 5′7″ to 5′11″ in height and wearing dark clothing and was said to have arrived and left the scene in a light colored sedan.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.