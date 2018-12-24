Local foundation approves funding for nonprofits across Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Children across the Chattahoochee Valley are getting gifts this holiday season, and one foundation is providing a gift that keeps on giving.
Eighteen different area projects stretched across the Valley have been approved to receive funding from a local community foundation.
"Those projects were asked to address Columbus 2025. That’s our area strategic long range plan to reduce poverty, improve prosperity and increase quality of life,” says Betsy Covington, President of the the Community Foundation.
Covington says the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley has always awarded grants to different nonprofits throughout the area, but this time they tried something different.
"We told nonprofits what do you want to try that you just need a little bit of money to see if it could work. That they just want to learn from. We make grants of up to twenty-five hundred dollars each. These might be experiments that they just want to learn from,” says Covington.
Hundreds of nonprofits are being awarded money to make the community better. One of those on the long list of recipients is a program called Ferst Readers. It’s a program that provide quality books and resources for children and their families who are without.
"A third of children in Muscogee County live in poverty. This grant that we received from the community foundation of discretionary funds will give 250 books to children,” says Ferst Readers Muscogee County Chairman Warren Steele.
According to Steele, there are about 5,000 kids under the age of five in Muscogee County. He says Ferst Readers mail about 3,000 books a month throughout the community to offer reading materials for children early on. Daphne is one of those children who received books from the Ferst Readers program.
"It has to be over two to three hundred books between my house and her nanna’s house,” says Daphne’s mother Amanda Tuggle.
Tuggle says it is great to have programs like this for children in the community who may lack the resources to literacy. She says it is a great thing for the community.
"Early literacy is really important. it helps expand vocabulary and it's a great escape,” explained Tuggle.
Overall the Community Foundation has awarded over $155 million in grants, scholarships and designated funding. They also give to local and statewide hospitals to help children across the state.
