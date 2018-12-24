Phenix City police release surveillance photos of burglary suspect

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department needs help identifying the suspect seen in surveillance photos.
The suspect is wanted for a burglary that occurred at Phenix City Russell County Public Library on Dec. 22.
The suspect was described as wearing a black and red cap, red shoes and black vest.
There is no word on what was allegedly stolen.
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact PCPD at (334) 448-2841 or (334) 448-2837.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.