Phenix City police release surveillance photos of burglary suspect
Phenix City Library burglary
By Alex Jones | December 24, 2018 at 1:02 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 1:02 PM

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department needs help identifying the suspect seen in surveillance photos.

The suspect is wanted for a burglary that occurred at Phenix City Russell County Public Library on Dec. 22.

The suspect was described as wearing a black and red cap, red shoes and black vest.

There is no word on what was allegedly stolen.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact PCPD at (334) 448-2841 or (334) 448-2837.

Posted by Phenix City Police Department on Monday, December 24, 2018

