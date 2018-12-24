Santa’s Arrival Looking Great Weather-Wise!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The weather for Santa's arrival tonight could not be better! Look for clear to mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures with many spots near the freezing mark by early Tuesday morning. Christmas Day looks great with a high in the upper 50s and lower 60s and mostly sunny afternoon. Wednesday will be a day of transition for us as clouds increase and temperatures warm to the low to mid 60s.
We will transition to a much wetter pattern as we end the week and head into the weekend, meaning 2018 will end on a very wet note. In fact, the first few days of 2019 look wet as well, but the coverage of rain should be a little lower than what we will see this Thursday and Friday - both of those days look about as close to a washout as you can get around here. Highs will stay generally in the 60s in the long-range forecast with lows in the 50s and 60s. There is the potential for 3-6″ inches of rain from Thursday through next Wednesday, so we will monitor for any flooding concerns as well. Merry Christmas!
