Santa’s Arrival Looking Great Weather-Wise!

We will transition to a much wetter pattern as we end the week and head into the weekend, meaning 2018 will end on a very wet note. In fact, the first few days of 2019 look wet as well, but the coverage of rain should be a little lower than what we will see this Thursday and Friday - both of those days look about as close to a washout as you can get around here. Highs will stay generally in the 60s in the long-range forecast with lows in the 50s and 60s. There is the potential for 3-6″ inches of rain from Thursday through next Wednesday, so we will monitor for any flooding concerns as well. Merry Christmas!