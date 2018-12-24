In South Africa, ousted president speaks his mind on Twitter

Tarnished by scandal, former South African president Jacob Zuma resigned in February after his own ruling party turned against him. But Zuma has ramped up his profile, popping up on Twitter in a robust pushback against his many critics. His continuing appeal to a staunch base of supporters, mainly in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, reflects conflicted attitudes in South Africa, where many say the former leader dragged down the country with him.