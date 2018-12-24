Suspect wanted for armed robbery at business in Lanett

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Lanett, Alabama for armed robbery at a business.
On Dec. 22, officers were dispatched to Metro PCS on South Gilmer Avenue.
Two employees told officers that a male wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with a hood and mask entered the store with a handgun. According to police, the suspect went behind the counter where the two employees were standing and forced them to lay on the ground.
He then ordered the employees to the back of the business where a safe was located and took an undisclosed amount of money from it.
It is unknown if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
