Tips for last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We’re less than 24 hours away from Christmas and many shoppers are still on the lookout for deals and steals at the last minute.
Stores like Kohl’s are open right now until 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Day so you can get those last minute items marked off your list.
Waiting until the last minute to get your shopping done can be stressful, so here are some quick tips that can make things go smoother.
Make sure you head into the store with a plan. Before leaving the house, make a list of who you need gifts for and how much you want you spend.
Also don’t feel guilty to re-gift; if you got some perfume or bath wash last year you know you’ll never use, it could be perfect for someone else.
Lastly, wrapping gifts can take almost as long as shopping for them, so if you don’t mind waiting in line look out for free wrapping services since the hours before Christmas are winding down.
Keep in mind most stores open at 8:00 a.m., including those at Peachtree Mall, and will close at 6:00 p.m., so it’s a race against the clock to get the items you need.
