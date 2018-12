UK bans pet shops from selling puppies and kittens

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 4, 2010 file photo, window shoppers look at a pair of Labrador puppies for sale at the Westside Pavilion Shopping Center in Los Angeles. The British government has decided to ban third-party sales of puppies and kittens to improve animal welfare. Animal Welfare Minister David Rutley said Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 the ban β€œis part of our commitment to make sure the nation’s much-loved pets get the right start in life. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file) (Damian Dovarganes)