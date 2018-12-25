Big Changes On The Way...

Merry Christmas everyone! Weather is looking great for today, with a mix of sun and clouds, and temps spiking to around 60F. The nice weather will not last, unfortunately. Increasing clouds will be a harbinger of things to come on Wednesday as we transition into a very wet weather pattern. A cold front will move into the Valley on Thursday, and stall over the Valley through the weekend. Meanwhile, the sub-tropical jet stream will be parked over us, pumping deep tropical moisture from the Pacific over us. Heavy rain will be a concern Thursday and especially Friday. Rainy pattern will continue into this weekend, and spill over into New Years, and possibly beyond that. We may not see the sun for a week! Our unreliable long range models hint that we may not get out of this wet pattern until the end of next week, but this is shaping up to be one of the wettest years on record.