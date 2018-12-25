Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular in Columbus draws big crowd on Christmas Eve

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Big crowds and lots of lights filled Ironstone Drive in Columbus on Christmas Eve.
The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular returned this year and the creator of the light show, Jerry Ludy, said via Facebook that Christmas Eve was the busiest night of the season. It possibly surpassed the amount of donations from last year.
The beautiful 200 plus lights are only part of the event. The Christmas light spectacular is to raise money to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses across Georgia through the Georgia Make A Wish Foundation.
The light show will continue to run through New Year’s Eve.
