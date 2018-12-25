Shoppers face first holiday season in 60 years without Toys R Us

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -This year is the first Christmas holiday without one of the biggest toy stores in history, and parents say they are turning to other retailers for help.
In 60 years there’s never been a Christmas without the help of Toys R Us so other retailers have been stepping in with their chance for some competition.
It was a long time in the making after filing bankruptcy earlier this year causing them to close every store nationwide permanently--that’s also including Babies R US.
There’s now a high demand for online shopping. Saving families a trip to the store helps online outlets like Amazon compete with shoppers who could go to Walmart or Target for toys.
Some parents say there was nothing like going to Toys R Us for a one stop shop.
“It’s kind of messed up. But we’re going to have to go to Walmart or somewhere to get a deal going on like that because when kids were little, we use to go there all the time and since they are gone, its a big effect,”said John Walker, a former Toys R Us Shopper.
Many, including baby boomers say it was sad to see their childhood go.
They began liquidation sales in March, offering there last items on the shelves at a discounted price before shutting there doors for the last time.
Now, we just have to see just how much this year’s Christmas was really effected after Toys R Us and Jeffery the Giraffe said their final goodbyes.
