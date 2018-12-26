City of LaGrange gives options for live Christmas tree recycling

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange has options for those who are looking for a way to recycle their Christmas tree.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will accept live Christmas trees to be recycled from Dec. 26 to Jan. 12. Trees may be dropped off in the designated parking lots of Yellowjacket Boat Ramp and Sunny Point Boat Ramp in Georgia, and Rocky Point Boat Ramp in Alabama.
The city is reminding residents to make sure trees have no ornaments, tinsel, or lights on them. Tress should not be placed in boating channels or where they could become safety hazards to boaters or swimmers.
A second option for recycling live Christmas trees takes place Saturday, Jan. 5 at Keep Troup Beautiful’ s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event. Representatives will be accepting tire and electronics in addition to Christmas trees. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Recycling Center on Davis Road under the water tower.
