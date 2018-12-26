Columbus native appears in movie, returns to Carver High School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus native is coming home. Following his debut in a major movie, Erskine Alexander says he wants to share his story and encourage area youth.
“I ended up going to Morris Brown, and I had a phenomenal experience there. I was an honor student there, I graduated with a 3.8, 3.9 GPA. Then I ended up going to Columbia in New York City,” said Alexander.
On paper, Erskine Alexander did everything right, and for the past 18 years, he has been serving as a Clinical Care Manager at a New York City area hospital.
But it’s his hobby of acting, steering Alexander’s life in an unexpected direction.
“To go to the movies and see your face on the big screen is a rush I can’t even describe,” said Alexander.
A couple key connections helping to land Alexander a major supporting role in an exclusive Amazon horror film, “Somnium,” where he plays a robber.
On the heels of this movie premiere, he’s returning to his roots.
Back to the city of Columbus, walking through the new halls of Carver High School, where he says it all began.
“When he was growing up as a baby, very active. He always wanted to be out there. and he liked working with people. He was a people person,” said Alexander’s mother, Donna Bronson.
But on a more serious note, Alexander says his visit to the Valley has an important purpose.
He’s hoping his story of success will spark what he says is a much needed discussion within the Columbus community.
“It’s been a lot of unnecessary killings going on down here that I have read about. It’s very discouraging. I want to give back to the youth and tell them you can make it. You can be from Columbus and stand on the big stage,” said Alexander.
Alexander says he is pushing the idea there are more avenues for young males to follow rather than athletics.
He’s sharing his story from humble beginnings as a Columbus student, to Ivy league Graduate, health professional, and now, up-and-coming actor.
He says he is proof, the sky is the limit.
“You can achieve anything you want. Just be willing to work. Is it going to be easy? Absolutely not. But it is so worth it in the end. I wouldn’t be sitting in these chairs if I didn’t put in the work,” said Alexander.
Alexander says he will continue to work in his field of psychology and look for more acting roles.
The movie “Somnium” is available on Amazon.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.