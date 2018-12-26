Cure your Christmas hangover with National Candy Cane Day

(CNN) - There's another day to celebrate right after Christmas, and ideally your stocking will have already provided what you need to celebrate.
Dec. 26 marks National Candy Cane Day.
How did peppermint candy sticks come to be so associated with a holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus?
It turns out, nobody is quite sure.
In fact, nobody really knows when the first candy cane was even made.
A recipe for a white peppermint stick with colored stripes was published as early as 1844. And it's first known association with Christmas was documented in 1874.
Since then, candy canes have been made in a variety of colors, sizes and flavors.
According to Guinness, the record for the largest candy cane is 51 feet long.
Candy canes have sugar, but no fat or cholesterol.
So feel free to indulge on the minty goodness.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.