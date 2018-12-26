Did Someone Ask Santa for Rain?

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Wednesday will be a transition day for us in the Valley with mild afternoon temperatures and increasing clouds late in the day. It should be the last completely dry day for awhile, because as we head into Thursday and Friday, the weekend, and early next week, we will be in store for several rounds of rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms across the area. The heaviest rain should fall in the Thursday/Friday time-frame with a good coverage expected each day. Going into the weekend and early next week - which includes New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day - we anticipate several more rounds of rain in a very unsettled weather pattern.