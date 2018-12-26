Enrichment Services Program to accept appointment calls for heating assistance Jan. 5

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program Inc. will begin accepting appointment calls for heating assistance in Muscogee County on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 9 a.m.
Appointments will be taken by phone only.
Applicants must bring the following to the appointment:
- For all household members that are 18 years old or older: Proof of income for all household members for the past 30 days
- Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household
- Last/current month’s heating bill for the household
- For all household members that are 18 years old or older: Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state issued picture identification (ID) such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.)
- If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation the 2019 award letter is required.
- An electricity bill is also needed if applying for assistance with gas or propane
All applicants must also meet the federal income poverty guidelines.
To make an appointment, call 706-940-4033.
Applicants will be seen at 2601 Cross County Drive Bldg. C Columbus, Georgia 31906
