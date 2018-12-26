Family of Ebony Giddens spends first Christmas without missing mother

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The family of a missing Columbus woman is spending their first Christmas without one of their loved ones.
The family’s prayer this holiday season is that someone will come forward with information that will help bring Ebony home.
Ebony’s mother, Lisa Giddens, fights back tears as she talks about difficult it has been not having her daughter around, especially during the holidays.
“I miss my baby. I want her to come home...it’s really, really hard and she been gone a long, long time, but I pray every single day since she left me,” said Lisa.
Her two youngest boys, ages five and two at the time, were found alone in their home on Mar. 11.
“Someone knows something. She was taken and not willingly,” said Lisa.
Ebony’s aunt, Patricia Giddens, says the family is still holding out hope that she will come home and that someone will come forward with that key piece of information that police need.
The Sunday before Christmas, Dec. 23, was Ebony’s 28th birthday and her family came together to celebrate, saying that’s what they believe she would want them to do.
As the days turn into weeks and months since Ebony disappeared, the family clings to each other and their faith, which is what they say gives them hope that someday, they will see Ebony again.
Columbus police have not named any suspects in Ebony’s disappearance, they will only say they are following up on all leads.
The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help solve this case and urging anyone who knows anything to call police.
