Fifth suspect in MLK, Jr. Blvd. homicide identified

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A fifth suspect in the early December murder on MLK, Jr. Blvd. has been identified.
Police are now searching for 18-year-old Christian Solomon Caulton in connection with the Dec. 9 murder of Derrick Scott.
Officers were dispatched to The Sands Apartments on MLK, Jr. Blvd. at approximately 10:44 p.m. on Dec. 9.
During an investigation, it was found that Scott was inside an apartment when five armed suspects attempted to enter the apartment.
Caulton is described as being 6′1″ and approximately 185 pounds. He is also considered armed and dangerous.
