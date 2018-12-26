Flash Flood Watch In Effect; Heavy Rain on the Way

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A flash flood watch has been issued for most of our coverage area in anticipation of heavy rain in the coming days. Our weather pattern is shifting to one that will be very unsettled as we end 2018 and head into 2019. Periods of heavy rain will be likely, with the first 'wave' of rain due in here late Thursday and into Friday. Some thunderstorms are likely during this time as well, so locally heavy rain and flash flooding will be likely in spots over the next two days. As we head into the weekend, showers will still be in the forecast, but the coverage may be a little lower.