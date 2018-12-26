Heavy loads of trash and recycling the day after Christmas

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Most people are feeling the aftermath of hosting Christmas with a lot of junk to get rid of, making now the perfect time to give back by recycling.
Now that the holidays are wrapping up, these are the heaviest trash pickup and recycling days for crews.
If you are planning to recycle, it is important to know which items are worthy of being put into the blue bin.
Experts with The Recycling Partnership say when you are done unwrapping gifts, break down your cardboard boxes and add those to the bin.
Stringy decorations, like holiday lights and shiny wrapping paper, should be thrown in the trash.
“Whatever happening on Monday will be moved to Wednesday after the two-day holiday and it will be just one after the other after that so Monday will be Wednesday, Tuesday will be Thursday, Thursday will be Friday and Friday will be Saturday,” said Pat Biegler with Columbus Public Works.
Every year, Keep Columbus Beautiful pitches in and hosts a live Christmas tree recycling project and you can drop your tree off at any of their designated locations:
- Shirley Winston Recreation Center, 5025 Steam Mill Rd., Columbus, GA 31907
- Cooper Creek Park, 5089 Cooper Creek Rd., Columbus, GA 31907
- Dinglewood Park, 1660 13th St., Columbus, GA 31901
- Britt David Park, 5560 Armour Rd., Columbus, GA 31909
