Retailers face after-Christmas rush as Columbus shoppers make holiday returns

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The day after Christmas is said to be one of the busiest shopping days for retailers.
It is not because of the holiday sales, but because of the returns.
Experts estimate consumers return about $90 billion worth of goods every year.
Columbus is no exception, and for many, returns are almost like a tradition.
“Just shopping for my niece. I just met her for the first time from Connecticut, so she came down to Georgia to visit us,” said Kelvin Morris.
For some, like Morris, he said it’s to finish what he started.
For others, their visit to area stores is to return the gifts left in their stockings and under the tree that didn’t quite deliver.
“My mom got me a really great present, but it just wasn’t my style. So, she was like no big deal, go return it,” said another Columbus returner, Tatum Rogers.
Throughout the country, mall and shopping center parking lots are packed to capacity.
The same goes for stores in the Chattahoochee Valley as shoppers make their way out.
Employees at Old Navy on Whittlesley Boulevard in Columbus said they are working overtime to deal with holiday shoppers, and their low stocks prove it.
“Our stock is extremely low. We only get shipment in a couple times a week, and for most of that, if they want their size, they have to wait one to two weeks before we can even replenish,” said Catherine Masciovetthio.
If you do decide to brave the crowds, the No. 1 tip is to keep your receipt.
“I’m going to get a new pair of boots, not quite as fancy as these,” said Rogers.
Another tip for returners is to be aware of different holiday return policies and the products included in those listings.
A number of the biggest retailers including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon extend return policies over the holidays.
