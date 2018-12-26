2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at LaGrange apartment complex

By Olivia Gunn | December 25, 2018 at 8:43 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 8:50 PM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery at an apartment complex.

The robbery happened Dec. 25 at Cameron Crossing Apartments. Police responded to the complex at around 12:27 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man was robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Tips may also be submitted to the LaGrange Police Department via Facebook.

