2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at LaGrange apartment complex

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery at an apartment complex.
The robbery happened Dec. 25 at Cameron Crossing Apartments. Police responded to the complex at around 12:27 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man was robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Tips may also be submitted to the LaGrange Police Department via Facebook.
