Wet Weather on the Way to Wrap Up 2018

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a beautiful Christmas Day, Wednesday holds the promise of more pleasant weather, but it will be short-lived—a much wetter pattern will take over by Thursday, keeping decent rain chances in the forecast all the way though New Year’s Day.
Expect off-and-on showers tomorrow before we transition to widespread heavy rain and a few thunderstorms for Friday. From the weekend into next week, though it won’t be raining all day long, off-and-on periods of rain will certainly put a damper on any plans you may have. This unsettled weather pattern will bring potentially a good 3-6 inches of rain through the middle of next week, so flash flooding will be a concern in the coming days.
Good idea to have the WTVM Weather app handy with you while you’re out and about enjoying the remainder of the holiday season. Temperatures look to stay mild while the wet weather is around, but—for now—looking cooler and drier again past New Year’s Day.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.