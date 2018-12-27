Body discovered in Lake Eufaula, GBI investigating

QUITMAN COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating after a body was found in Lake Eufaula.
The GBI was requested by the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman discovered a body in the lake on Dec. 26.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was contacted and was able to recover the body of a badly decomposed male.
The body will be sent to GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death as well as the identity.
GBI will also be checking missing persons lists to try and identify the subject.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call GBI at (229) 777-2080.
