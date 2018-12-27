COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -
Investigations are underway in Columbus, following a fatal shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 this morning on Dunwoody Drive, near the Edgewood area in East Columbus. Upon arrival, police young a young man lying in the street, suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead.
We are still working with police to learn more on this shooting as investigations continue. Stay with News Leader Nine for more updates
