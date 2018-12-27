City of LaGrange updates ordinance on tethering dogs

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Changes are on their way to the way the city of LaGrange allows the tethering of dogs.
The unanimous vote by the LaGrange City Council on Dec. 20 approved several amendments to the current dog tethering ordinance.
Currently, dogs are required to be on a trolley line or in a fenced area if they are left outside.
The changes to the ordinance include:
- Chains are no longer allowed as tethering material.
- The allowable weight of tethering material will be reduced from 25% to 5%.
- Padlocks will not be allowed to restrain dogs on the trolley line.
Owners will now also be required to provide an adequate shelter for their dogs. An adequate shelter includes:
- Enclosed structure with four sides
- Bedding to maintain comfortable temperatures during times when outside temperature is below 32 degrees
- A heavy plastic or rubber flap to cover the door
- Must be raised two inches off the ground if made of wood
The changes have been in effect since Dec. 20.
