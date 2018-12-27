Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
Maegan Ponthier, 17, was last seen Dec. 6 on 1st Avenue.
Ponthier is 5’3” and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and red/brown hair.
Police say she may be in the areas of Dawson, Cobb, or Forsyth counties.
Anyone with information on Ponthier’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or 706-653-3400.
