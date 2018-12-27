Flash Flood Watch In Effect

Rain chances are on the increase today, and will stay around though Thursday next week. This extended stretch of high rain chances will bring multiple rounds of rain and storms. We may not see the sun again until late next week. First round of heavy rain & thunderstorms will move in tonight into Friday, bringing some concerns for flooding. As a result, a flash flood watch will be in effect until Saturday morning, with widespread totals of 2-5 inches expected over the next week. There will be a slight lessening of the rain for Saturday, before another surge of moisture moves in Sunday into New Years Eve. We look to stay in this wet pattern to start off the New Year, and into Thursday next week. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, with things drying out by the end of next week.