Heavy rains could affect AL Power lake levels

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Heavy rains are being forecast into the weekend and early next week, which could cause Alabama Power lake levels to rise in the coming days.
A flash flood watch is in effect for a large portion of the state through Friday, Dec. 28 with more storms forecast through Monday, Dec. 31.
These rains may cause Alabama Power storage reservoirs on the Coosa River, Tallapoosa River and Black Warrior River to reach summer pool levels or higher.
People with boats and other water equipment should stay alert to changing conditions on those reservoirs so that you can take proper steps to ensure the safety of your property.
For more information on the conditions of the lakes, click here or call 1 (800) 525-3711.
