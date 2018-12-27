Neighbors talk about violence after deadly Dunwoody Dr. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - 19-year-old Jaquan Harris was shot and killed on Dunwoody Dr. early this morning in the Edgewood area of east Columbus.
“Put the guns down man, fight it out or something, do something Columbus, something it’s got to change go to,” said neighbor Gary Howell, Jr.
People in the neighborhood say the violence has just gone too far.
“To hear something like that is kind of scary, its real close to home and the violence here I just lost a cousin a couple of weeks ago to the same violence, gunshots and its sad for Columbus,” said Howell.
Another 19-year-old neighbor says he questions going outside to even shoot hoops with his friends.
“It’s like you can’t even go outside your own house you might get shot you don’t know who’s after you or what’s going on,” said neighbor Deshawn Dawson.
The neighborhood watch coordinator, Isaac Brown, who has lived in the neighborhood for ten years says he believes the violence could come to an end if everyone would just come together.
“Start watching out and looking out for each other, if you don’t start looking out and watching out for one another you are going to see more and more like things here,” said Brown.
Police are still investigating and are working to learn more about what exactly unfolded early this morning.
No arrests have been made in this case.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.